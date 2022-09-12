ONE was a leader who impressed in his maiden season as captain-coach, the other a quite achiever, but siblings Jake and Georgie Betts still had something in common when it came to the Bathurst Panthers this year.
Both were recognised as the best and fairest players for their respective teams at the club's annual presentation.
Though Jake and Georgie have long worn Panthers' colours and taken more hits ups than anyone would care to count, pulling off the best and fairest double was a unique and special moment.
Jake, who stepped up into the coaching role of Panthers' first grade side this year, was shocked to receive his award.
"It was a surprise, but it was good. I didn't expect it to be honest, not at all," he said.
"I guess coaching did help me as a player, you want to lead from the front, you don't want to be out there bludging.
"It was very challenging at times but I really enjoyed it and I learned a lot this year. I'll take a lot out of it into next year."
Under Jake, the Panthers made it to the second week of finals in the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership.
Though he would have preferred to go further rather than falling 28-16 to Mudgee in the elimination final, Jake was still proud of what he and his Panthers achieved.
"It was good, it was something different and I was pretty happy with it. It would've been better to press on, but I think it was a pass mark definitely," he said.
"Mainly dealing with the injuries was the hardest part about it. I've got a really good support group there with Danny Dwyer and Darren and Dave Hotham, so they were my saving grace and really helped me through it.
"But with the all the injuries we were able to debut a lot of the juniors because of that, so that's a positive. I think we'll be better for it in the next couple of years."
Things were tougher for Georgie in the Group 10 league tag competition as she and her Panthers were unable to find a win.
But like her brother, she tried to lead by example each time she took to the field.
"That was great to see, she's been at the club playing with the girls for a lot of years and she always leaves her heart on the field," Jake said of his sister's award.
"I think it was good to see her get the recognition.
"She's in her own right a very talented football player and hockey player as well, she made it to the semi-final with Souths and had a really good year with them as well.
"She's a very good sportsperson in her own right."
As for whether or not Jake will return as coach next season, the hard working lock is clear on his intentions.
"I'll go around again if the boys will have me. I'm looking forward to it, if I do go around, given all the young fellas we've got coming through," he said.
"It's a really good time to be at the club, so hopefully I am a part of it.
"I did learn a lot this year, the biggest thing was probably just the player management side of it, trying to keep everyone happy and playing their best footy.
"It was doing stuff off the field too, you have to get that right, if you're all mates you play better footy together."
Other major winners at last Friday's Bathurst Panthers presentation included young gun Haydn Edwards, who was not only named under 18s best and fairest, but the club's leading points and leading try scorer for 2022.
Jess Hotham was bestowed with life membership, Ben Rozga and John Griffiths were joint club person of the year and Nate Barlow was presented with the Guy Weekes Memorial award.
