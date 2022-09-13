HAVE fun, go hard - it may seem like a simple approach but it is one that transformed Cooper Brien into a midfield weapon for the Bathurst Giants this season.
It saw him snag plenty of players' player awards throughout the AFL Central West men's tier one season for the Giants, it landed him the prestigious best on ground medal in the grand final, and now it has seen Brien named the best and fairest for his side.
The 18-year-old, who only has 31 senior games to his credit, was delighted with the award. But he also deflected praise onto his team-mates.
"It's been a really enjoyable year with everyone, credit where credit's due, they've all been there for me and I wouldn't have been able to do it without them," he said.
While Brien has been an asset to the Giants ever since he joined the senior ranks in 2020, it was in round three this season that he stepped things up to another level.
His older brother and captain of the Giants, Bailey Brien, dislocated his should the week prior and was sidelined.
Cooper Brien took it upon his own shoulders to try and fill the void left by his brother.
"Bailey is a pretty big part of our team and I thought if I could do some sort of role like he did, then I could definitely benefit the team. I felt like I played a bit of a role in the mids there for sure," he said.
"I wouldn't say I approached my footy differently, I just went out there and had fun and just tried to play my hardest every week.
"It's definitely a good challenge, I like the challenge.
"I feel like I have the biggest impact when I do play in the middle, so I do enjoy playing there for sure."
When Bailey returned to join his brother Cooper, it gave the Giants plenty of drive and they charged all the way to the grand final.
Though not able to upset local rivals the Bathurst Bushrangers, they pushed them all the way. The final score read 11-13-79 to 10-8-68.
In a testament to Brien's efforts, he was named best on ground despite being on the losing side.
But that match wasn't his favourite moment for season 2022.
"Probably playing with Lenny Hayes was the highlight, that was pretty special. He was really knowledgably, so it was great being on the same field as him," he said.
"This season has been a bit of a up and down season and to come so close in the grand final, I think we were definitely happy.
"But we also definitely had our chances to win the game, so we were disappointed we couldn't win too."
Another moment that Brien enjoyed was seeing brother Bailey named Giant of the Year at the club's presentation evening.
"He's put his heart and soul into the club so I'm pretty proud of him," he said.
"This was our third season together. Most people would probably bicker with their brothers on the field, but it's been an absolute honour for me to play with Bailey, it's been super fun."
The Brien brothers weren't the only Giants to have their efforts recognised during the presentation evening.
In reserve grade Joey Neill picked up the best and fairest award ahead of Blake Collins, while Carla Hill was named the senior women's best and fairest ahead of Zoe Peters.
