BATHURST Cycling Club was hoping to strike gold on their home roads during Saturday's Western Division Individual Time Trial Cycling Championships but it was Orange riders who stole the show.
Former champion Simon Hickey was at his best once again to take top spot on the podium with two rising stars, Luke Tuckwell and Josiah Cooke, completing the minor placings.
Bathurst riders Nicholas Barrett and Mark Windsor rounded out the top five.
Hickey completed the 15 kilometre course in a time of 21 minutes and 42 seconds, beating Tuckwell by just seven seconds.
Cooke also wasn't far away in a time of 22:09.
Times were slightly down on previous editions of the championships on the same course but the challenging, windy conditions were a great test for the riders.
Windsor said Hickey turned up ready to roll, and produced a great effort to beat Tuckwell.
"Simon is really great in these races and for him to win another title is impressive. He's done well to beat Luke, and it was a really strong ride from Josiah to finish third," he said.
"The form rider in Bathurst at the moment is Nick Barrett. He's really climbing up the rankings and it's taken a great effort from Josiah to knock him out of third because Nick's riding so well.
"Simon has been pretty quiet and we haven't seen him around much but when he turned up he clearly had the form. He'd be getting ready for nationals in Wollongong, so it's a big month of cycling for him.
"He's a state and nationals medallist so he no doubt thought it would be a good hit out for him."
Windsor said the conditions made it a race that tested the physical toughness of riders, especially along the exposed sections between Perthville and Georges Plains.
"It was particularly tough and quite windy out there," he said.
"Times were slower, probably the best part of a minute outside the record, but they were really good times from those first two considering the conditions."
There was more joy for the host club in the women's race as former National Road Series rider Ella Falzarano (24:39) was the Western Division winner, while also finishing B grade runner-up.
Falzarano defeated fellow Bathurst Cycling Club riders Cathy Adams (29:07) and Charlotte Lovett (29:36).
The top five was completed by Ebony Robinson and Lara Allen.
In other grades Lithgow rider Tony Shaw was the B grade champion (23:30), Bathurst triathlete Darren Fenton (25:53) topped the time sheets in C Grade and Adams was the best in D grade.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.