Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Simon Hickey wins 2022 Western Division Individual Time Trial Cycling Championships at Bathurst

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 13 2022 - 1:03am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Barrett (fourth), Josiah Cooke (third), Simon Hickey (winner), Luke Tuckwell (runner-up) and Mark Windsor (fifth).

BATHURST Cycling Club was hoping to strike gold on their home roads during Saturday's Western Division Individual Time Trial Cycling Championships but it was Orange riders who stole the show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.