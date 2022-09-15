This week we hosted the Business Lunch, which is part Council's BizMonth celebrations, featuring special guest and inspirational speaker, Layne Beachley AO.
The event was a success again this year with more than 200 guests in attendance.
BizMonth is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the importance of our local business community.
It is a month-long event, of an annual campaign that began in September 2015, then known as BizWeek, and was soon expanded to BizMonth in September 2017 due to its success in engagement.
Bathurst has a strong and diverse business base of 3726 businesses, with strong growth in education, retail, wholesale trade and construction industries.
There was an increase of 45 new GST registered business during the March quarter of 2022 with a year-on-year annual increase of 115 new GST registered businesses, which demonstrates that our city is a great place to do business.
For more information on BizMonth activities, please visit bathurstliveinvest.com.au
COUNCIL and The Neighbourhood Centre invite the community to attend a free morning tea and information session.
It will be held on Wednesday, September 21 at The Neighbourhood Centre, 96 Russell Street, from 10am to 12pm.
For more information phone 6333 6523.
TO commemorate Chifley Home reopening and the birthday of Elizabeth Chifley, who was born on August 1, 1886, Museums Bathurst is hosting a tea cosy exhibition at Chifley Home and Education Centre.
I attended a function at Chifley Home on Saturday to launch the exhibition, which was attended by around twelve community members and council staff.
The display contains 14 colourful tea cosies, which were handmade using a variety of techniques and styles.
Most are traditional but there are a few tea cosies with a modern twist.
I would like to thank the following organisations for the contribution:
The exhibition will run to the end of November and a people's choice award is available, with a Buy Local card going to the organisation that receives the most votes.
Entry to the exhibition is included with entry fee to the Chifley Home and Education Centre, which is open from 11am to 3pm every day except for Thursdays.
For more information, visit museumsbathurst.com.au
