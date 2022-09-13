AFTER 18 months of disappointment, Bathurst triathlete Peta Cutler has finally enjoyed some sunshine - the Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast that is.
A string of bad luck and bad timing with COVID and influenza saw Cutler having to discard her plans of racing in the Melbourne, Geelong and Cairns events.
It meant simply making the start line for the Sunshine Coast event on Saturday was a win for Cutler, but by the time she ran down the finishing chute she had earned a podium as well.
She placed second in the female 35-39 years division in a time of 4:20.50.
"It's been 18 months of non-racing for me, so I had no idea of where I was at. I was really happy to head up there and have it all work out," Cutler said.
"I always hope to do well and I really wanted to do well on Sunday. I knew that it was a stacked field, it was sold out event, and obviously a big age group and classy athletes were turning up.
"I just wasn't nervous I guess too, I was just so happy to be on a start line. I think it just took the pressure off, I thought 'You know what? I'm just going to lap this up'.
"I was really stoked to finish and to get on the podium."
As an Ironman 70.3 event, Cutler tackled a 1.9km swim at Mooloolaba Beach, then a 90km cycle and 21.2km run.
She took 30:48 for the swim then blazed through the cycle leg with a 2:08.57 split to be leading her age category.
Though noted strong runner Lesley West overtook her on the final leg, Cutler's split of 1:36.19 was still handy and saw her more than three minutes clear of third.
"It was great weather. The swim course was amazing, it was flat, clear water and I was really happy with my time," she said.
"I got onto the bike and yeah, I had a great bike, fourth fastest overall for the women. I'm on a new bike, but it's very comfortable and it was my fastest bike split to date with a 2:08.
"I got onto the run and I must admit the legs were feeling it, I probably biked a little too quick.
"There was a bit of a climb in the run course, I got up over that. I knew what I was capable of running on that day and I just stuck to that plan and ended up with a really good result at the end.
"I was leading when I got off the bike, but unfortunately she's a very talented runner and she chewed into my time pretty quick."
As well as Cutler's impressive second placing, two other Bathurst triathletes tackled the Sunshine Coast event. Keith Tuynman (4:59.20) placed 20th in his male 55-59 years category and Stephen Page (5:18.22) was 68th in the 50-54 years division.
Though she was not able to hold on for the win, the podium affirmed to Cutler that she is ready for an even bigger challenge - Kona's World Ironman Championships.
Cutler and her family will fly out for Hawaii on September 22, giving her time to settle and get over any jet lag before race day on October 6.
She is one of three Bathurst Wallabies triathletes who will race in the World Championships with Fran Grady and Hollee Simons having qualified as well.
While the distance of the Ironman event - a 3.86km swim, 180.2km cycle and 42.2km run - is in itself a huge challenge, the course is renowned as one of the most challenging.
It's billed as the 'ultimate test of strength, grit and heart'.
For Cutler the aim is simply to reach the finish line. She has prepared well physically and all the disappointment she has endured over the last two years has certainly built her mental resilience as well.
"It's the biggest one-day event in the world. For me, I'm really looking forward to Kona after a tough 18 months," she said.
"The goal for me really is just to enjoy that race. I'm fit and I'm ready to head over there and have a good day out, but at the end of the day it's all about finishing that race.
"I've got no expectations, I just want to finish it and enjoy the time with my family.
"I feel I'm very mentally strong, even my coach said it would've been very easy for me to give up. But I get on my bike and I do all my sessions, all my sessions have been on my own in Bathurst, through winter.
"It would've been easier just to throw the towel in, but I love the sport and I know I'm capable of a good race."
