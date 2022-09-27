A waterwise community garden placed in the Bathurst CBD that demonstrates a "great partnership in action" has more meaning than meets the eye.
The Lions Club of Mount Panorama - along with their Bathurst group counterparts - recently unveiled a plaque at the Bathurst Rail Museum community garden with mayor Robert Taylor and federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee.
With the Lions Club of Australia this year celebrating 75 years in action, the timing of the unveiling for the garden plaque - which solidifies a partnership between local Lions and the council - was appropriate.
"For 75 years, Lions have served with uncommon kindness, putting the needs of our neighbours, our communities and our world first," Lions Club District Governor Michael Ryan said.
"This community garden is an example of the community work which the Lions Club does.
"By working with the Bathurst Regional Council we have improved the amenity of the area which makes it a more attractive and appealing place for people to visit."
The garden's design was created to reflect the desire by the Bathurst Regional Council and Lions Club to be as sustainable as possible.
Each garden design follows a theme that attracts and provides a habitat for insects and small birds in a low water concept that utilises native plants.
"The garden showcases the Lions' commitment to the environment, to improve the local community and celebrate 75 fine years of Lions in Australia," Cr Taylor said.
"The garden is a demonstration of a great partnership in action."
