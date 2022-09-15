FROM free car rego to household energy rebates and sporting discounts, NSW residents can take their share of the record cost of living savings on offer this year.
NSW is on track to reach more than $7 billion in savings by the end of the year and urged everyone to take advantage of the more than 70 savings on offer to boost their household budgets.
Whether it's free car rego and driver licences for pensioners, electricity and gas rebates to cut power bills, or $500 vouchers for before and after school care, the NSW Government is committed to boosting family budgets.
We're continuing to help households with the NSW Budget containing $7.2 billion in cost of living measures including up to $750 a year in toll relief and $150 vouchers to help parents cover the cost of school essentials.
Service NSW's online Savings Finder tool and Savings Specialists are available to help boost household budgets. The online tool is a 24/7 easy-to-use one-stop-shop for savings.
I also encourage families to book a free appointment with a Savings Specialist who can provide personalised assistance.
They do the heavy lifting by checking your eligibility and then claiming savings, with the average saving per appointment in excess of $750.
Savings Specialists are available in person at selected Service NSW centres or via phone on 13 77 88, providing tailored assistance to find which initiatives are best suited to a customer's individual needs.
THE search is on to find the most outstanding and influential women in NSW, with nominations now open for the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards.
The annual awards play an important role in recognising inspirational women from diverse backgrounds across not only the Bathurst electorate, but the state.
Nominations are open for the following six categories: Woman of Excellence, Aboriginal Woman of the Year, Community Hero of the Year, Young Woman of the Year, Regional Woman of the Year, and One to Watch.
The One to Watch category is in its third year. This award recognises girls aged seven to 17, who have supported others through acts of courage, strength, determination and kindness.
The winners will be announced at the NSW Women of the Year Awards ceremony on March 9, 2023 as part of NSW Women's Week.
To nominate an extraordinary woman or girl in your community, visit the NSW Government website.
Nominations close Friday, September 30.
