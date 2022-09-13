BATHURST Bushrangers' Kolby McMahon and Sonia Horn claimed the club's top senior best and fairest prizes on the back of their top notch 2022 AFL Central West seasons.
McMahon helped the Bushrangers tier one side power to an unbeaten premiership season, making his mark at ruckman for much of the year, while Horn showcased her adaptability for the senior women's side on their way to a finals appearance.
Bushrangers president James King said McMahon showed what he was capable of by still winning the vote count despite missing over a month of match time in the back half of the season.
"Kolby's had a renaissance with the club. He's one of our Riverina guys who came to Charles Sturt University," he said.
"Three years ago they threw him into the back line in our tier two side, not too sure where to play him, but in the following years said 'I'm a full forward guys' and kicked a bag of goals last season.
"He's worked a lot on his fitness over the last season, and the fact we didn't have a ruckman due to injuries and player movements saw him step into that role. That showed how versatile he was.
"He had time off during the season as well. To have more than five weeks off and still win best and fairest shows how good he was going when he was up and about."
Horn won the women's prize narrowly ahead of several teammates in a race which went down to the last game of the season.
"It was hard to get on how the senior women's award would go. Between Sonia, Amelia Wright and Ciara Kearns it was always going to be a really close count," King said.
"It came down to the last round to determine who'd win that. Sonia was one point behind Ciara going into the last round, which Ciara didn't play in. Sonia's been a really solid performer, playing in a variety of roles through the season."
Bushrangers Rebels and Outlaws best and fairest prizes went to Scott Jablonskis and Trent Grantham respectively.
Jablonskis showed great leadership on and off the field to earn the Rebels honours while Grantham made a tremendous impact for the Outlaws in just six games with the side.
"Scott captains the Rebels. He reads the game so well and he's so solid year in and year out. He couldn't be there on the night because his wife had just had their baby. He's a wonderful clubman and great person as well," King said.
"Trent spent time in both the Rebels and Outlaws. His gained elevation to the Rebels side and picked up a lot of points at the start of the season. He's a massive unit and every time the ball's in his proximity he wins the contest."
On Friday evening the Bushrangers also held their presentation night for their four junior sides.
The Zach Baker Award winner for junior club person of the year went to Abigail Daniels.
Best and fairest prizes went to Joseah Driscoll (under 12s), Corbyn Parr (under 14s), Cody Lewis (under 17s) and Lucy Driscoll (youth girls).
"We had in excess of 100 people in attendance, which is amazing for a junior presentation night," King said.
"Abby Daniels was our Zach Baker Award winner. She always gets things done around the club and she was thoroughly deserving of that prize."
