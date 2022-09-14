THE cakes have already been cut to celebrate the 65th anniversary of South Bathurst Hockey Club, but the two blues are still hunting for the cherry on top.
Come this Saturday, a week after members past and present gathered for the anniversary celebrations, Souths will be aiming for a premiership double.
Fittingly both the men's and women's first grade sides will be playing their fiercest Bathurst rivals St Pat's in both of those grand finals.
Souths president Ben O'Connor says that claiming a double at the expense of the Saints would be the perfect way to finish the club's 65th season.
"It has been a good season and hopefully it's capped off with men's first grade and women's first grade both winning their grand finals this Saturday," he said.
"The women's side came from third to get there and the men's side won the major semi, they went straight in. They've done well to be there.
"It's pretty nice to have them both in and a lot of the life members have said they're coming down on Saturday to watch."
As O'Connor indicated, Souths was the first side through to the men's grand final.
It took a diving Daniel Carter to see them earn that direct path, his full commitment effort to knock the ball into the net seeing Souths win the major semi-final 3-2 in extra-time over St Pat's Blue.
It's St Pat's Blue who will join them in the grand final after beating St Pat's White 3-0 in the preliminary final.
As for Souths' women, they've beaten Waratahs and minor premiers Kelso in consecutive sudden-death matches to earn their title shot.
Having picked up best and fairest awards at the 65th anniversary-presentation dinner last Saturday, Mandy George and Jono Baillie shape as key figures in those respective deciders at 1.45pm and 3.15pm.
The atmosphere at the Cooke Hockey Complex will no doubt be good and O'Connor said there's a good feeling around Souths too.
"We had a lot of the life members who aren't involved in hockey anymore show up to the anniversary dinner, which was good," he said.
"Obviously having our prem [women's Central West Premier League Hockey] side make the finals for the first time in seven years was pretty good too.
"The results on the field are speaking to how it feels around the club at the moment, there is a pretty good feeling and that was mentioned a few times on Saturday night."
No matter what unfolds on Saturday, O'Connor and his fellow committee members Libby Milligan, Lyle Fitzpatrick, Sarah White and Amanda Long are all intending to return to their roles in 2023.
White and Fitzpatrick were winners of Souths' club person of the year awards.
