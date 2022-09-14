Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

South Bathurst Hockey Club is hoping for a first grade premiership double

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 14 2022 - 12:03am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taking part in Souths' 65th anniversary celebrations were current president Ben O'Connor (centre) and past presidents Grahame Cranston, Trevor Reece, Noelene Campbell and John Rudge. Picture by Chris Seabrook

THE cakes have already been cut to celebrate the 65th anniversary of South Bathurst Hockey Club, but the two blues are still hunting for the cherry on top.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.