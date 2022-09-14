Western Advocate

Get involved with a sell-out event that will delight the senses | The arts

By Steven Cavanagh
September 14 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Gadjiev is playing at Out West Piano Fest, a new music festival in a glorious regional setting of Blackdown Farm. Picture supplied

OVER the 2022 October long weekend Bathurst will hum to a different sound.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.