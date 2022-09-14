OVER the 2022 October long weekend Bathurst will hum to a different sound.
From October 1 to 3, the sounds of piano will ring out over the landscape, with a program that is inspired by place, by culinary delights, by visual art, by collaborative passion for sharing the delight that music can achieve.
Out West Piano Fest is a new festival in a glorious regional setting of Blackdown Farm, just five minutes from the Bathurst town centre.
A location steeped in pastoral heritage and of a time long past, a place that echoes creative energy of art and culture that was once home to the Australian artist Tim Storrier.
The multitude of gardens in full spring bloom will be the stunning, yet unassuming backdrop providing the stages for sumptuous food and wine events.
The providores of the central west will come to the fore in a suite of gastronomic experiences over the weekend.
And the music, of course the wonderful music!
In 2021 the young Italian/Slovenian pianist Alexander Gadjiev won the prestigious Sydney International Piano Competition. Alexander's heart lies deep within the music and he has modelled a luxurious series of concerts, each with its own theme, crafted with a sense of place, combining the raw elements of Blackdown Farm and the region into a masterfully manicured program.
Two of Australia's leading proponents of the piano, Tamara Anna Cislowska and Stephanie McCallum, will join with Alexander Gadjiev and another a young artist with a glittering career ahead of him, Calvin Abdiel.
Two concert grand pianos will take pride of place and together these pianists will breathe life into the program featuring the solo piano, illuminating pairs of duos and duets, intertwined trios and entertaining works for all four.
An inspirational weekend that celebrates the piano and superb artists, combined with sensory experiences that will arouse the heart, mind and spirit, awaits you this October.
The working nature of Blackdown Farm and its beautiful gardens brings an uncharted canvas to create a new bespoke piano festival that will have its home anchored in the Central West.
Each volunteer will take this fledgling festival under their wing and help it through its inaugural season.
As a gesture of our gratitude, each volunteer will receive a branded baseball cap, which is yours to keep at the end, complimentary snacks and drinks to keep your energy up, a certificate of volunteering and for every shift worked the invitation to watch one of the weekend's music concerts for free.
There are shifts over the entire weekend which volunteers are needed for.
You can volunteer just once or volunteer as many times as you would like over the weekend. Be part of the production team just once or whatever suits your available time.
To register to volunteer please complete the online registration form
