By: The Bowling Shark
THIS week saw the final round of the men's pennants with the 3s travelling to Orange and the 4s at Bathurst City.
With neither team eligible for the zone play-offs, the players went out and did their best for the club.
Throw in some socials bowls as well, and it was full steam ahead. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday, September 6
Rink two: Robert Raithby, Rus McPherson and Hugh Brennan had a great start against Peter Ryan, George Ballard and Allan Clark with the score at 7-0 after three ends.
Team Clark then returned the favour by taking the lead after the sixth and held on to it to win 27-20.
Rink three: Peter Hope and Paul Galvin were level on the ninth (7-all) against Brian Hope and Tim Pickstone.
The scores were level again on two occasions, on the 12th (10-all) and 14th (11-all).
Team Pickstone got their nose in front from there and went onto win the match 21-13.
Rink four: Dick Graham, Colin Pickstone and Trevor Sharpham were well ahead of the opposition of Steve Glencourse, Greg Hallett and Max Elms with a 11-0 lead by the sixth.
Team Elms struggled for points and went down in the end 27-11.
Rink five: Terry Clark, Ron Hogan and Terry Burke picked up a seven-point end on the seventh to make it 15-2 against Terry Chifley, John Bosson and Daryl Shurmer.
Team Burke continued to lead until the end to win the match 25-18.
Rink six: Bill Mackey, Ted Parker and Peter Drew were battling it out against John Toole, Jim Clark and Peter Zylstra with level scores on the 10th (8-all).
Team Drew took over the leading role and went onto win the match 19-16.
Wednesday, September 7
Rink two: Maureen Taylor and Robyn Stenhouse dominated the opposition of Marg Hayes and Val Zylstra.
Team Stenhouse were brutal in the scoring opportunities to be 25-0 by the 11th.
Team Stenhouse went on to win comfortably 29-3.
Rink three: Helen Gibson (swing bowler), Liz Draper and Jocelyn Ballard had the momentum early against Helen Gibson, Betsy Thornberry and Des Sanders.
However, Team Sanders fought back to take the lead on the 14th end and went onto win 21-12.
Rink four: Beryl Flanagan, Mel Parker, Sue Murray and Pauline Clark struggled to get the points they needed against Sally Colebatch, Kerry Lucas, Robyn Adams and Allan Clark.
With bragging rights to be had in the Clark household, Allan proved he still had what it takes to defeat the opposition 21-8.
Saturday, September 10
Rink nine: Jeff Adams, Max Elms and Hugh Brennan were on point against Andrew Moffatt, Greg Quartly-Scott and Michael Nobes.
Team Brennan dominated the scoring opportunities and went out to a 20-8 lead by the 13th end.
Team Brennan continued to lead and went on to win 23-17.
Rink 10: Trevor Sharpham and Terry James were fighting for the lead after the fourth end against Ian Warren and Geoff Thorn.
Team James levelled the scores on the second last end (18-all), with team Thorn winning 19-18.
Rink 11: Ron Hogan and Allan Clark were going end-for-end against Graham Scott and Garry Cameron.
The match required an extra end with both teams deadlocked on 25-all after 21 ends.
Team Clark prevailed with the win 26-25.
Rink 12: Des Sanders (swing bowler), Josh Robinson and George Ballard dominated the rink with a 19-9 lead by the 13th against Des Sanders, Peter Phegan and John Toole.
Team Ballard led from start to finish, winning 33-10.
Sunday, September 11
Majellan versus Orange Country Club 3s Pennants at Orange
Rink two: Ted Parker, Scott Chapman, Michael Nobes and Paul Galvin were out to a handy lead early against Orange Country Club's Barry O'Donnell, Ron Dunn, Ian Webb and Geoff Carthew.
Majellan held on to the end to win in a tight one 15-14.
Rink four: Trevor Sharpham, Max Elms, John Finlay and Laci Koszta were in the same boat with a tight matchup against OCC's Trevor Baker, Matthew McMullen, John Dunn and Ron Stinson.
Majellan again held on to win 17-15.
Rink six: Dave Josh, Tony Urza, Glen Urza and Craig Bush were making a statement against OCC's Peter Griffith, Allan Gregory, Gary Farrell and Luke Taylor.
Majellan dominated the match and went on to win comfortably 26-11.
Majellan winning overall 58-40.
Majellan versus Bathurst City 4s Pennants at Bathurst City
Rink two: Des Sanders, Richard Graham, Peter Drew Michael Sewell were in the lead early against Bathurst City's Ian Shaw, Ian Schofield, Richard Simpson and Alex Birkins.
But Bathurst City came back from a 17-5 deficit to win the rink 22-17.
Rink four: Greg Hallett, Darryl Shurmer, Paul Francis and Hugh Brennan were in amongst early against Bathurst City's Anthony Morrissey, Christopher Stafford, Gary Hotham and Albert Homer.
Bathurst City then took control from the fifth end and went onto win the rink 26-13.
Rink six: Graham Scott, Andrew Moffatt, Jeff Adams and Allan Clark were behind from the onset against Bathurst City's Barry McPherson, Paul Reece, Denis Oxley and Ray Noonan, who control the match from start to finish. Winning 24-11.
Bathurst City won overall 72-41.
This wraps up the week at the Majellan, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
Women's pennants
BATHURST City played Wallerawang at home for a good 33-11 win.
The Bathurst team consisted of skip Annette McPherson, third Annette Myers, second Judy Rodenhuis and lead Julie Martello.
They played against the team of Janette Pender, Dianne Hawken, Patricia McMillan and Carol Doggett.
After losing a single shot in the first end, Bathurst had a strong game; after nine ends they led 16-1.
Wallerawang scored a four in the 12th end to bring their score up to seven, but Bathurst dominated to the end.
Bathurst won four points.
This week they play Oberon at Oberon.
Men's Pennants
Round six for division four, section two
BATHURST played against Majellan at home on Sunday. The result was a 10-point win to Bathurst.
This put them on top of the section two table by winning three rinks and the big board 72-41.
They now go on to Dubbo to meet the other section winners.
Game one, rink two: Skip Alex Birkens, Richard Simpson, Ian Schofield and Ian Shaw defeated the Majellan team of Mick Sewell, Peter Drew, Richard Graham and Des Sanders 22-17 after a slow start.
It wasn't looking good for the Bathurst boys when they were 17-5 down after 15 ends.
They combined well in the last six ends, winning 17 shots.
Game two, rink four: Skip Alby Homer, Garry Hotham, Chris Stafford and Anthony Morrissey defeated the Majellan team of skip Hugh Brennan, Paul Francis, Darryl Schurmer and Greg Hallett 26-13.
Bathurst led from the off and were never headed. After 16 ends, Bathurst led 22-7.
Alby pulled off some remarkable shots to claim the last two ends.
Game three, rink six: Skip Ray Noonan had Denis Oxley, Paul Reece and Barry McPherson played against skip Alan Clark, Jeff Adams, Andrew Moffatt and Graham Scott.
Bathurst had a good start, leading 6-3 after six ends. They then won the next six ends and 10 shots to have a comfortable lead.
The game ended with the score on 24-11.
Social games
Wednesday, September 7
Game one, rink two: Kevin Miller and John Martin defeated Trevor Kellock and John McDonagh with a score of 22-15.
Kevin and John fared well, having a 18-4 lead after eight ends. John and Trevor came back somewhat to reduce the margin by winning seven of the remaining 10 ends.
Game two, rink three: Garry Hotham and Annette McPherson beat Bob Lindsay and Jack Smith 19-17.
Garry and Annette were cruising to an easy win when they led 17-8 after 16 ends.
Bob and Jack then won four ends and nine shots to draw level on 17-all, but Garry and Annette won by two shots in the last end.
Game three, rink four: Denis Oxley and Barry McPherson had an easy win over Ian Cunningham and Marg Miller.
Their game ended with the score on 26-8.
Ian and Marg weren't too far behind at the ninth end with the score 8-5. Denis and Barry combined well to score 18 shots in seven of the last nine ends.
Game four, rink five: Jim Grives, Pat Duff and Judy Rodenhuis defeated the team of Joe Young, Brian Burke and Julie Martello in a close game which ended with the score of 25-23.
Jim's team was well in front on 15-2 after seven ends, but then it was Joe's team's turn to score.
After 13 ends they were only a single shot down.
A six for Joe's team in the 17th end made them equal; a two in the last gave Jim's side the win.
Game five, rink six: Nev Townsend, Phil Murray and Daniel Prasad defeated Paul Rodenhuis, Arch Ledger and Wayne Bensley 21-14.
Paul's team had an early lead of 10-4 after six ends. Nev's team equalised on 14-all after 14 ends.
They then took the remaining ends, some given to them by Paul.
Saturday, September 10
IT was a grey, wintry day with a cool breeze that kept some bowlers at home.
Those that did come were getting some practice for the Pennants game on Sunday.
Game one, rink two: John McDonagh and Pam Warren beat Judy Rodenhuis and Flynn Armstrong 16-13.
It was a close game, being 5-all after eight ends.
John and Pam scored nine shots in three ends but Judy and Flynn followed that by winning six ends and eight shots to be one down.
John and Pam won the last end with a two.
Game two, rink four: A practice game of fours with Alex Birkens, Bob Lindsay, Ian Schofield and Ian Shaw beating Ray Noonan, Denis Oxley, Arch Ledger and Paul Rodenhuis 21-14.
Alex's team had the upper hand, leading 19-3 after 12 ends.
Shorty's team found their weight and grass to win seven ends and 11 shots of the last nine.
Game three, rink six: Another fours game, this one ended in a 17-all draw.
Alby Homer, Garry Hotham, Anthony Morrissey and Daniel Prasad played Norm Hayes, Ron Cambey, Joe Young and Phil Murray.
After eight ends it was 6-all, then 10-all after 12 and 12-all after 15.
Alby's team then got in front with five shots, Norm's side equalised in the last three ends.
