Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tennis talk: Jeorge Collins, Russ Welsh and Sebastian Honeyman fire for Pink Ladies

By John Bullock
Updated September 14 2022 - 12:20am, first published September 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Tree and his father Kevin Tree are eagerly anticipating the grand final of Eglinton Tennis Club's current competition. Picture supplied

TALK abut super subs!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.