TALK abut super subs!
Last Saturday Pink Ladies were without three of their regular players for the latest round of Eglinton Tennis Club competition in James Church, Paul Clancy and Jake Arnold.
However, Pink Ladies did not slip over against Team Bananas, thanks to substitutes Jeorge Collins, Russ Welsh and Sebastian Honeyman.
They pulled out the big guns to help steer the Pink Ladies to a most captivating 10 sets to six victory over Team Bananas.
This epic win by the Pink Ladies now secures a spot for them in the grand final on September 24.
"The critics can say what they want about my Pink Ladies not being capable of winning the grand final, but I can guarantee we will prove them wrong," captain Kath Wilkinson said.
"They [critics] have no idea about tennis, I just can't wait to see all that egg rolling down their faces come finals day."
The star players in this match for the Pink Ladies were no doubt captain Wilkinson and nationally ranked young gun Collins. Both players won all of their four sets.
Collins was most impressive, playing some very powerful tennis that left his opponents in panic mode. His 6-0, 6-1, 6-1, 6-4 sets wins were a result of a very polished display of tennis.
Captain Wilkinson was in full flight and led by example, playing very crafty tennis in her 6-3, 6-2, 6-1, 7-5, sets wins.
Welsh dug deep and showed plenty of promise in his 6-2, 6-1 sets wins.
Honeyman too was in good form and played with plenty of commitment in his 7-5, 6-3, 6-3, sets wins.
The second match was an upset win with Team Pineapples of Garth Hindmarch, Stewart Palmer, Adrian Hotham, Rob Mack, Pauline Downes, Stacey Markwick and Catarina Stafford overpowering Team Honey of Rod Schumacher, Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher, Bailey Honeyman, Jason Honeyman, Sarah Tree, Andrew Howarth and Jim Geyer 10 sets to six.
The star player in this match was Stafford for Team Pineapples as she was the only player of the 14 to win all of her four sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
This was a very impressive display of tennis from Stafford, who is on the improve and a big danger player come finals time.
Well folks another great round of tennis, so until next week good hitting.
