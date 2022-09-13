BATHURST'S home hopes will be trying their best to ensure that the Edgell Jog victory ends up in local hands this Sunday.
While the feasibility of a local taking out the 7.5km annual run around the city is dependent on the quality of runners who travel for the event, there's certainly a strong group of locals ready to give it a shot.
Run Riot coach Wes Gibson said it's been great to see several Bathurst runners really making strides - literally and metaphorically - over the past few months.
"Miller Rivett and Matt Ferguson are running well at the moment. They finished first and second in the 10km at the Mudgee running festival a few weeks ago," he said.
"Miller's going to have a massive PB because last time he ran in the Edgell Jog he would have been 13.
"Miller's in the middle of all schools track work at the moment so he's got some good speed in his legs. He's running really well and he's only going to get better and better as he gets older.
"The big target is All Schools Athletics at the start of the school holidays so the Edgell Jog will be a good test to see where he's at."
Rivett won the 10km race at the Mudgee Running Festival in a time of 33 minutes and eight seconds (3:18 minutes per kilometre), while Ferguson pushed him all the way and was 27 seconds behind.
On Tuesday Rivett also performed strongly at Tuesday's ISA Athletics Carnival, picking up two silver medals across his 1,500m and 5,000m races.
Gibson also expects Ferguson to be able to build upon his recent efforts at Mudgee.
"Matt's an unassuming guy who is just really talented. He's had some great results and has been running quick parkruns as well as some quick half marathons. He also did a sub-50 in the City 2 Surf," he said.
"I'd say those two guys would be the pick of the boys, and it's great to see lots of people from the Run Riot group getting involved in a local race. It's awesome to see the race back because we haven't had it for several years now."
The Edgell Jog gets underway from 9.30am in front of the Bathurst Court House this Sunday.
