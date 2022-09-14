NSW Ambulance crews and the Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter are on the scene of a horror two car crash fours hours west of Bathurst.
NSW Ambulance say six people are injured following the smash on the Wyalong Road, near Tullibigeal.
Two cars are involved in the crash, which is believed to have occurred just after 8.30am on Wednesday, September 14.
At this stage, the six patients are believed to have sustained broken bones and suspected head injuries. NSW Ambulance will provide an update on the extent of those injuries.
Multiple NSW Ambulance road crews and the Toll Ambulance Rescue are at the scene.
