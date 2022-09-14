Chairman and treasurer of the Edgell Jog committee Ray Stapley is hoping for a big turnout for the return of the event. Picture by Alise McIntosh
ENTRIES for this year's Bathurst Edgell Jog may be lower than the committee have seen in the past, but morale is high as numbers are expected to rise in the coming days.
Following two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, the Edgell Jog committee is excited to have the event back in action and is set to take place on Sunday, September 18 at 9.30am.
Though weather concerns have resulted in reluctance from residents to sign up online, paper entries available on the Saturday before the jog and the morning of the event should see up to an additional 200 people participate.
Chairman and treasurer of the Edgell Jog committee, Ray Stapley, is looking forward to seeing the numbers rise through these paper entries.
"You can turn up on the day and enter ... so you don't have to sign up online," he said.
"We can get anything from 200-plus people turning up on the day."
Currently there are over 300 online entries and, with paper entries on the day, there should be in excess of 500 people setting off from the start line.
"We're planning for 700, but if we can get up to 500, that's great," Mr Stapley said.
Not only is the event a great way to support Bathurst, develop fitness levels, and increase social health, there are also several prizes to provide people with incentive to participate.
There is up to $1000 on offer for the first male and female competitor over the line, a 12-month gym membership to Cityfit Fitness Club for those who signed up in the walking event, and every participant who completes the track will receive a medal and a lanyard.
These prizes are available thanks to the generosity of Bathurst sponsors including Simplot Australia, McDonald's Bathurst, Cityfit, and many more.
The event is open to people of all ages and fitness levels, with the aim to see a younger demographic participating.
"It's something that anyone can go in. We have people with dogs, mothers pushing prams, and we have people who do it in fancy dress," Mr Stapley said.
"We want to see a lot of younger people involved."
Tickets to participate in the event cost $30 per adult, and $15 per child, with family tickets costing $50.
The proceeds will go towards the overall running of the event and the necessary traffic control as a safety precaution.
"It's one of the few jogs that actually runs through the town, so we're a bit unique in that way and we're lucky that we can have it," Mr Stapley said.
"We have to do a lot of organising and pay a lot for the traffic control."
His hope is to have large entry numbers on the day, so that any additional proceeds can be donated to a charity of their choosing, such as the Cancer Council, to support those suffering with breast or prostate cancer.
The Edgell Jog has been an institution in Bathurst since 1976, when it started as a way to support 50 years of the Edgell organisation, which in 1995 was acquired by the Simplot company, and became an affiliate of Simplot Australia.
