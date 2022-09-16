SPIRITS will be high at the Housing Plus inaugural event on Keppel Street, which calls locals to wear their suits and don cocktail dresses while consuming copious cocktails.
Monday September 19 will be the last opportunity to purchase a ticket for the Cocktails at the Keystone event.
The event, which is set to take place on Friday September 23 will see funds raised in order to support women and children in Bathurst who are escaping domestic and family violence.
Money raised will go towards furnishing five self-contained units and communal areas of The Orchard Bathurst crisis accommodation that is currently being built by Housing Plus.
The event commences at 6pm, with Walkley Award - winning Australian columnist, author, novelist, broadcaster, feminist and social commentator Jane Caro leading the night as master of ceremonies.
Housing Plus fundraising and events coordinator Rochelle Monaghan said there will be a variety of entertainment on the night to keep visitors engaged.
"We are very excited to be hosting this event, we have a lot planned to entertain our guests," she said.
This entertainment will be provided by local musician Mickey Pye, and guests will enjoy complimentary drinks on arrival and canapes throughout the evening.
"It's going to be a fun night, and it's a great cause," Ms Monaghan said.
The night will be sponsored by McDowell's Herbal and One Agency Bestwick Real Estate, with both businesses being keen to support such a good cause.
Director at McDowell's Herbal Catherine Cox said that she is very proud to be partnering with such a worthwhile community project.
"Programs that empower people and improve the lives of women and children are vital if we are to have a healthy, self-reliant, and resilient Bathurst community," Ms Cox said.
Owner and Licensee of One Agency Bestwick Real Estate, Mitchell Bestwick, also said he was proud to be helping people in need.
"Seeing first-hand the rental shortage and the need for more crisis accommodation, Housing Plus's project aligns with our company's core objective of making a positive difference within the wider community & to assist people in need," Mr Bestwick said.
Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.keystone1889.com/event-details/cocktails-at-the-keystone
