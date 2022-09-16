Western Advocate

Last chance to purchase tickets for Cocktails at the Keystone

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sponsors Mitchell Bestwick and Catherine Cox with members of Bathurst Housing Plus, Emily Grant, Bree Tremain and Corey Tubnor gathering in preparation for Cocktails at the Keystone. Picture by Alise McIntosh

SPIRITS will be high at the Housing Plus inaugural event on Keppel Street, which calls locals to wear their suits and don cocktail dresses while consuming copious cocktails.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.