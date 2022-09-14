THE owners of the now-closed Caltex service station on Durham Street have lodged plans to remove the infrastructure and remediate the site.
The service station, which was owned by Ampol, closed down on July 8, 2022, with it being uncertain at the time whether or not a new retailer would take over the prominent site.
However, it's looking less and less likely that a new retailer will set up shop any time soon.
Ampol has lodged a development application (DA) with Bathurst Regional Council, proposing "a complete closure of this service station site".
The DA seeks consent for the removal of existing underground fuel tanks, fill points, pavement and existing structures on the site at 53 Durham Street.
The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) notes that grassing and fencing of the site is proposed.
The estimated cost of the proposed development is around $620,000.
The site currently consists of a retail service station and a disused service centre building in the centre portion of the site, with an adjoined canopy extending towards the south west.
The five underground storage tanks are located in the southern courtyard.
The majority of the site area is covered with concrete hardstand. A small garden bed is located at the western corner of the site.
Submitted with the DA is a remediation action plan, proposing to remediate the site once the infrastructure has been removed.
"The primary objective of the remediation work is to remove site infrastructure and any significantly contaminated soil around the infrastructure deemed unsuitable to remain at the site," the remediation action plan reads.
"A further objective is to ensure that the site is suitable for continued (non-sensitive) commercial / industrial use."
The preferred remediation option is to excavate and dispose of tanks, soils and liquid waste and reinstate excavations with 'clean' fill.
This would be the fastest remediation option and would mean no further ongoing management or notification would be required on site.
It also complies with the Underground Petroleum Storage System (UPSS) Regulation and "provides space for installation of new UPSS".
The SoEE concludes that the proposed development will have a positive impact on the environment, and notes that it would not adversely impact the heritage area it is located in.
"The site is within the Bathurst heritage conservation area with local significance and the proposed development leaving the site a fenced, grassed site, will not adversely impact the heritage area," it states.
Council consent will be required before any works can be under taken.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
