THE 'mane' event in the Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing calendar, The Bathurst Cup Race Day is to be held on Sunday September 25.
The race day will host the central districts premier event for sprinters, the club's new race, the Ray White Emms Mooney Panorama.
The aim of this new race is to show off the calibre of horses that come from both metropolitan and provincial areas and will see the winner receive $110,000 worth of prize money.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
General Manager of Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing (BTR) Michelle Tarpenning, said that this years' Bathurst cup is shaping up to be the largest in the event's history.
"It's actually proving to be the biggest Bathurst Cup we've ever had," she said.
"We've got record prize money for The Panorama and we have increased prize money for the Daffodil Cottage Bathurst Cup race."
The Bathurst Cup Race Day will also see raffles, auctions and fundraisers in order to raise money for Daffodil Cottage Bathurst.
The items involved in these auctions and raffles have been donated by a variety of local businesses, including Ray White Emms Mooney.
Ray White Emms Mooney director Patrick Bird, said that the collective sponsorship for the races and donations on the day is good for the social fabric of the community.
"The day is huge for country racing, we're trying to build on it and make it an annual thing because it's such a big event," he said.
"We're also using this as an opportunity to support Daffodil Cottage which is an important local charity."
Daffodil Cottage is a public cancer centre located in Bathurst which provides people in the region with a place to receive necessary cancer treatments.
"Daffodil cottage touches the lives of so many people in the Bathurst region and so many people from Bathurst and surrounds benefit from the cottage," Mr Bird said.
"Each and every one of the businesses sponsoring is really supportive of Daffodil Cottage and wanting to raise as many funds as they can on the day. We hope to raise upwards of $10,000."
As well as donating money to support an important local charity, for Mr Bird, the day is also about taking time to entertain clients and have an enjoyable day out at the races.
There will be a designated sponsors' marquee on the day, with the purpose of encouraging Bathurst business owners to come together and develop their professional relationships.
"It's a great opportunity to get out and mingle with other businesses and it's a great networking day," he said.
"If we can socialise and raise money for a good cause all in the one day, why wouldn't we?"
The Bathurst Cup race day will be held on September 25 at Tyers Park Racecourse on Eleven Mile Drive.
There will be food vendors at the event, live music and also fashions on the field, which has proven to be a popular drawcard in the past.
Gates open for the event at 11am, with tickets costing $20 per person over the age of 16.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.