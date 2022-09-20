Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Prize money at an all time high for The Daffodil Cottage Bathurst Cup

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 20 2022 - 2:22am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sponsors Jeremy Booth, Ron McCumstie, Greg Meale, Andrew Bird, Matt Still, Alison Webster, Patrick Bird and Pete Knight, with Daffodil Cottage staff Mooreen Macleay and Bec McLeod, and Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing general manager Michelle Tarpenning at Ray White Emms Mooney.

THE 'mane' event in the Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing calendar, The Bathurst Cup Race Day is to be held on Sunday September 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.