BATHURST motorists are likely to be paying another 25 cents per litre at the bowser in the coming weeks, if not more, as temporary cuts to the fuel excise come to an end.
The Federal Government reduced the excise and excise equivalent customs duty rates for petrol, diesel and all other fuel and petroleum-based products from March 20 to September 28, 2022.
With the September end date approaching, fuel retailers are expected to soon increase their prices.
A spokesperson for the NRMA said that prices are likely to rise by 25 cents within a matter of five to seven days.
"They won't go up magically on the 29th, there's no evidence to say that every service station will change their prices on that day," they said.
"They are meant to sell through all the fuel they currently have and had purchased at the lower price and then once they purchase more fuel from the wholesaler that's when they need to start charging that higher amount because they have paid more for that fuel.
"We're hopeful that on the 29th, once the excise is returned to the full amount, that we won't see prices changing at the bowser, particularly in regional areas, for about a week."
The average price for unleaded fuel in Bathurst is 157.6 cents per litre, meaning prices could be in excess of 180 cents per litre.
However, depending on other factors that influence fuel prices, it could be a little bit lower or even higher.
"If prices go up considerably globally, unfortunately that means the return of the excise is going to be higher and potentially more than 25 cents," the NRMA spokesperson said.
Bathurst is fortunate to have some of the cheapest petrol prices in the state, with the regional city currently placed fourth by the NRMA based on its average price.
This puts the city, comparatively, in a much better place when prices do inevitably rise.
"That's really encouraging for when the excise returns. Yes, prices will go up, but because you're starting from quite a low base, they won't go up to the high prices other areas might be experiencing," the NRMA spokesperson said.
The NRMA's advice to motorists is to fill up soon to avoid paying significantly more for fuel in a few weeks' time.
As prices do start to rise, they are encouraged to check fuel price monitoring apps, such as MyNRMA, to ensure they are filling up at the cheapest retailer.
