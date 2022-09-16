Western Advocate

Petrol prices set to rise 25 cents in Bathurst by mid October

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated September 16 2022 - 3:06am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst's fuel prices are anticipated to rise by 25 cents by mid October. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

BATHURST motorists are likely to be paying another 25 cents per litre at the bowser in the coming weeks, if not more, as temporary cuts to the fuel excise come to an end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.