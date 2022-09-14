Western Advocate
Updated

Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter deployed to two car crash near Tullibigeal, two airlifted to Orange Hospital

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
September 14 2022 - 9:00am
Multiple NSW Ambulance crews were at the scene of a two-car crash in western NSW on Wednesday morning. File picture.

A young girl and woman in her 30s have both been airlifted to Orange Hospital following a two-car crash in regional NSW that left paramedics scrambling through a "chaotic" scene to treat the injured on Wednesday morning.

