Western Advocate
Court

Matthew Scott Farmer convicted in Bathurst Local Court for low range PCA and driving while disqualified

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 19 2022 - 3:01am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man tries to avoid charges by shifting blame onto mysterious 'mate' with a mullet

A MAN who got behind the wheel of a car with alcohol in his system during a period of disqualification has been sentenced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.