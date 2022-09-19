Man tries to avoid charges by shifting blame onto mysterious 'mate' with a mullet

A MAN who got behind the wheel of a car with alcohol in his system during a period of disqualification has been sentenced.
Matthew Scott Farmer was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 7 for low range PCA and driving while disqualified.
According to court documents, police saw a blue Holden Commodore travelling north along Alexander Street in West Bathurst about 5.40pm on August 5 this year.
The driver - Farmer - turned right into Rocket Street. The court heard that the 38-year-old appeared to dip his head and look towards the footwell of the car as he drove past police who activated their warning lights to stop the vehicle.
Farmer accelerated away before turning left into Cummings Street where police said he came to a harsh stop and turned his headlights off.
Police approached the White Street, Bathurst resident and asked for his licence.
"Why? I wasn't driving. My mate was driving, he ran off because he was scared of the police," Farmer said in response.
He told police he had met the "mate" with a mullet in the hours prior to the offence.
Once police identified Farmer, Roads and Maritime Services records revealed he was disqualified from driving until October this year for driving with an illicit drug present in oral fluid.
"Yeah, it's suspended due to a positive drug test a while ago," Farmer said when asked about the status of his licence.
The court heard Farmer was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he returned a positive reading of alcohol of 0.063.
He told police he drunk a number of stubbies of full strength beer from 3pm to 5.30pm on the day.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charges against Farmer proven before he was convicted.
Farmer was fined $1,000 and disqualified from driving for three months.
Once the disqualification period is over, he must have an interlock device installed on his vehicle for 12 months.
