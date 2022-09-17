COMMUNITY radio stations such as 2MCE are meant to develop Australian music and provide opportunities for performers to have their work broadcast regularly.
I've previously written about two presenters who do that with country music: Rick Nash and Tim Herbert.
Today I introduce you to a young volunteer whose program on Monday afternoons, titled You Heard It Here First, features recordings by relatively unestablished Australian singers of popular music.
Oscar Nicholls has always been interested in music and radio.
After he finished his Higher School Certificate (HSC) in 2019, he met 2MCE's then station manager, Lisa McLean, who suggested he present a program inspired by comments he was writing on social media.
Thus You Heard It Here First was born.
The music which Oscar plays is taken from the database of the Australian Music Radio Airplay Project (AMRAP).
From this database, Oscar finds new Australian music including recordings by unsigned and signed musicians, some of whom are signed with independent as well as major labels.
When I listen to Oscar's hour of music I'm impressed by the variety.
Some of the performers I heard recently are new to me (That's because of my age), and I've enjoyed singer-songwriter Bec Sandridge, San Mei (Emily Hamilton), Jane Nicholson, Golden Guitar winner Angus Gill, and Mardi Wilson.
Tune in each Monday at 3pm on 92.3 Bathurst and 94.7 Orange, or stream from 2mce.org.
2MCE is a community radio station serving the communities of Bathurst and Orange.
If you are interested in participating in the operation of 2MCE, you can volunteer in a range of roles both on-air and behind the scenes.
You might like to produce or edit audio, research stories, help with fundraising and sponsorship for the station, or get involved with event management.
You can find our volunteer application form on our website at 2mce.org or phone the station on 6338 4790.
