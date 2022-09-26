Western Advocate
Julie Anne Sly pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to contravening a domestic Apprehended Violence Order

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:46am, first published 4:30am
Woman warned of time behind bars after her 'foolish' actions lead to conviction

A WOMAN has been warned of time in prison after she was found in breach of a domestic Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) for the third time.

