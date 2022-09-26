Woman warned of time behind bars after her 'foolish' actions lead to conviction

A WOMAN has been warned of time in prison after she was found in breach of a domestic Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) for the third time.
Julie Anne Sly of Rocket Street, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 7 to contravening a domestic AVO.
Court documents reveal that Sly was driving a red Mitsubishi Lancer along Lloyds Road in South Bathurst at 10.49pm on August 12 this year.
The 56-year-old pulled the vehicle over on the corner of Lloyds Road and Hamley Street where the victim - who had a domestic AVO against Sly - got out of the car and walked into what police described as a "known drug house in the South Bathurst area".
The court heard that after the victim returned at 10.56pm, Sly conducted a U-turn and drove back down Lloyds Road before turning right into Havannah Street.
Police followed the car and checked who the registered owner was which came back as Sly, who court documents reveal had prior intel for drug supply.
Police pulled Sly over on the corner of Havannah Street and College Road where they asked what she was doing.
Sly first said she had picked up a friend, but then explained to police she gave a lift so the victim could see a friend.
Police arrested Sly who was taken to Bathurst Police Station in a caged truck and charged.
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described Sly's actions as "foolish" and warned of time behind bars should she continue to disregard domestic AVO conditions.
"If you want to keep having contact, you are pushing up the scale that can lead to time in prison," Magistrate Ellis said.
Sly was convicted and fined $1,500.
