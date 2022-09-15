Western Advocate

Poor police planning led to fatal Kelso shooting

By By Jacinta Carroll and Miklos Bolza (aap).
Updated September 15 2022 - 4:15am, first published 3:00am
Ian's Mother, Sue Slatcher, and her husband Jeremy Slatcher, at the Coroners Court earlier this week. PHOTO: Jacinta Carroll

Deficient police planning and poor communications with health staff led to the fatal shooting of a mentally ill man in his View Street apartment, a coroner has found.

