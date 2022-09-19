Western Advocate
Court

Janet Elizabeth Allen pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to mid-range drink-driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 19 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'It was a terrible decision': Woman apologises for drink-driving

JANET Elizabeth Allen has apologised to the community after she pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 7 to mid-range drink-driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.