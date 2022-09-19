'It was a terrible decision': Woman apologises for drink-driving

JANET Elizabeth Allen has apologised to the community after she pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 7 to mid-range drink-driving.
Police were patrolling Keppel Street in Bathurst when they pulled a Nissan Qashqai station wagon over for the purpose of an alcohol breath test at 10.58pm on August 2 this year, court documents reveal.
Police approached the driver - Allen - who handed over her licence and said she had several glasses of white wine in the hours prior.
The court heard that the 50-year-old West Street, West Bathurst resident was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after she returned a positive roadside reading for alcohol.
A secondary breath analysis conducted at the police station came back with a positive reading of alcohol of 0.108.
During sentencing, a self-represented Allen described her actions as regrettable.
"I apologise. It was a terrible decision ... there is no excuse," she said.
"I've driven for 36 years and I've never gotten close to losing my licence."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said in reply that she understood Allen's actions were "not intentional".
Allen was convicted and fined $600 as well as disqualified from driving for three months.
She must also have an interlock device installed on her vehicle for 12 months once the disqualification period is complete.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.