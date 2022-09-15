IT might have been five years since Darcie Morrison last wore Group 10 colours but make no mistake, when she runs out in them on Saturday she'll still be a huge weapon.
This year was Morrison's first full Group 10 campaign in seven seasons and she was an integral part of the Saints being crowned both Group champions and Western Premiers Challenge victors.
But she'd also set herself the goal of making a return to the representative ranks this year.
So when Morrison was named in the Group 10 team alongside fellow Saints plus talents from Orange CYMS and Orange Hawks, she was delighted.
"It was definitely one of my goals this year, to play Group again. I enjoyed it last time, instead of playing against everyone in Group 10 you get to play together for once," she said.
"All season we go through it wanting to beat them and happy to beat them, but to get to play alongside them and get to know them is great.
"I've played against a lot of them for years in touch football and league tag and netball, so it's nice to actually play alongside them and probably learn from them as well."
The last time Morrison wore Group 10 colours was at the Western Cluster carnival in 2017. Her team were crowned champions that year, while her highlight was a three-try effort in the win over Woodbridge Cup.
She went on to play league tag for Western that year in the Country Championships.
Group 11 missed the cluster final and did not face Group 10 that season, but there's still an intense representative rivalry between them.
Group 10 has won eight consecutive Western championship titles, their most recent crown coming on the back of a 44-4 crushing of Group 11 last year.
Group 11s representative league tag side has never defeated Group 10 and while Morrison hopes to continue that with another win in Parkes on Saturday, she knows it's not going to be easy.
"They all come to to the table with different skills don't they? They play in a different comp and play differently to how teams in our comp play, so you never know putting all those players together what their team is going to be like," she said.
Morrison brings plenty of assets to the table for Group 10. She's got speed, she's a handy playmaker, she's solid defensively and she can fill just about any role captain-coach Mish Somers gives her.
She's been named in jumper number three for Saturday, but given her versatility she could be shuffled.
"I'm guessing I might play in the centres, I usually just play wherever Mish tells me and I've said that multiple times 'You just tell me what to do and I'll do it'," Morrison laughed.
"Over the season I've played a little bit of everywhere and it's been really fun. It's nice to play in different positions, being a utility it's nice to learn all the skills you need for each position as well.
"It's not contact, it doesn't matter if I'm in the forwards or the backs."
Though she hopes that she can finish the season with another win, 2022 has already created plenty of fond memories for Morrison.
"Before this 2015 was my only full season and we lost the grand final. This year was my first time winning a grand final with Pat's," she said.
"I was living in Sydney and I was in and out all the time and they had enough numbers so I didn't want to take the spot of someone who had been there all year.
"So it was really nice to win a grand final this year."
Morrison is one of seven St Pat's players in the Group 10 side, with Somers, Erin Naden, Cheynoah Merchant, Meredith Jones and Bronte Emanuel all given the nod as well.
"There's a lot of Pat's girls and it's nice to have then there as well, I always enjoy playing with the girls, and it makes it a bit more comfortable if you know people," Morrison said.
Saturday's match in Parkes will kick-off at 11am.
