IN a "fantastic" show of growth, WeCare Health Bathurst has evolved to occupy a new site in just seven months.
After welcoming patients to the "one-stop-shop" practice from February 14 this year, an expansion in September is something WeCare Health principal Dr Pavan Phanindra - who goes by Dr Pav - said came as a surprise.
"The place we were at, it was a very good site to start with. We definitely didn't expect to grow so quickly but we are very happy about it," Dr Pav said.
"Patient feedback has been that it's much easier to park here and easier to commute.
"It's just fantastic ... people are very happy."
The centre located at 185 Durham Street, which is open seven days a week, is where WeCare's General Practitioners (GPs) are located, while their allied health and pathology services continue to operate from the original 355 Durham Street address.
"We are providing more services to the community because we've got a physiotherapist, specialist physicians, lung function testing, pathology, a general physician who has special interest in cardiology and we've got GPs with different interests," Dr Pav said.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said WeCare's expansion is a considerable benefit for locals.
"It's exciting to see WeCare in Bathurst expanding. This means that people have a facility that is going to service them seven days a week, I think it's the only practice in town that operates on a Sunday," Mr Toole said.
"We all want to live in the local area, we all want to be treated and what Dr Pav is providing is a model of care that is for families, elderly and very young people here right across the area."
Dr Pav said the new site - which has numerous consult rooms and nearby parking - has meant the staff can further their mission to provide quality care to all members of the community and their families.
"We are called 'WeCare Health' for a reason, because we care. That's the reason we chose the name as well as the logo and symbol because we really want to care not just for the person, but the family and community as well," Dr Pav said.
WeCare Health is open Monday to Sunday from 8am to 5pm.
