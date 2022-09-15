Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

WeCare Health Bathurst expands to a new site on Durham Street after seven months in operation

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 15 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inside WeCare Health Bathurst's new centre

IN a "fantastic" show of growth, WeCare Health Bathurst has evolved to occupy a new site in just seven months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.