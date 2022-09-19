Western Advocate

Bathurst Regional Art Gallery hosts Aboriginal art and culture workshops for students

AM
By Alise McIntosh
September 19 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wiradyuri artist Ronda Sharpe helping Carcoar public school students to make a coolaman. Picture by Alise McIntosh

CENTRAL West school students recently had the opportunity to attend art and cultural workshops at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.