It was the war that affected almost everyone in Australia | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
September 18 2022 - 8:00am
Private Reardon taken by Albert Gregory April 1916.

OUR image this week is of Private Reardon taken by Albert Gregory of 'The Premier Studios', here in Bathurst in April 1916 just days before he was to board a troopship in Sydney bound for overseas service.

The First World War still remains the costliest conflict in terms of deaths and casualties.

