SWAG's may not be traditionally viewed as romantic, but for Linda Jackson, sleeping in an open air swag under the stars and the bright endless sky is as romantic as it gets.
Romance of the Swag, Linda Jackson's art exhibition, has been on display at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) since August 13.
The exhibition charts her travels of the native Australian landscape and explores a connection with place, inspiration and creation.
Ms Jackson spent Thursday September 15 perusing the gallery, and enjoying the ability to view over 40 years' worth of her art, all in the one space.
"I'm really so grateful to see these works on display that haven't been seen for many years," she said.
The exhibition includes textile design, fashion design, collage, drawings, and paintings, with painting being a medium that Ms Jackson found joy in, even from a young age.
"I've always painted and I started painting when I was tiny actually because my dad was a printer so we always had a lot of paper," she said.
"Painting was the main art from in my life for a while."
These paintings also became the inspiration for her textile designs and tapestries that are on display in the gallery.
Linda Jackson was most prolifically known in the fashion world in the 1970's, as an influential designer, so it was important that her paintings and other art forms could receive some long- awaited recognition.
"In the 70's, you were accepted as a fashion designer- but to be an artist in mixed media or a multicultural artist working in different mediums wasn't accepted," she said.
"It's different now because you can do anything and people do amazing things and amazing installations."
This realisation was part of the reason that Ms Jackson wanted to come to Bathurst and display her collection of works in a regional area.
"It's really awesome to have a display here and move into the entire gallery space," she said.
Ms Jackson credits her love of art creativity, to the freedoms she was provided as a child.
"Mum and dad always encouraged me to be creative which I'm so grateful for," she said.
"I didn't realise until much later how much that really meant- that I was encouraged, and had paper to paint and draw on."
The Romance of the Swag exhibition will remain on display at BRAG until October 30.
