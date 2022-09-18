Western Advocate
Bathurst High's Redtember fundraising is off to a good start

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated September 18 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:00am
FUNDRAISING efforts for Redtember have already exceeded $6000, with some major initiatives still to come.

