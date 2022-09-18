FUNDRAISING efforts for Redtember have already exceeded $6000, with some major initiatives still to come.
Bathurst High School is working hard throughout September to raise money for Ronald McDonald House.
On September 2, the school raised an incredible $2000 at the Rocky Barbecue and Red Lolly Sale.
Principal Ken Barwick said staff and students were determined to go one better at the annual Wear Red Day and hotdog sales the following Friday.
"Adding in the staff morning tea proceeds once again, collectively we raised $2712 on Friday, September 9," he said.
"Our school alone has already accumulated around $6000, with the Redtember raffle and Swing Factor Ball still to go.
"Congratulations to all staff for a wonderful fundraising effort so far in September and I look forward to seeing how much we can raise in the remaining weeks of term."
Staff raffles will also continue, and students will be heading downtown to spread the word.
Ronald McDonald House Central West NSW is situated in Orange and the house services four local health districts, which combined cover around 86 per cent of the state.
Mr Barwick said the annual Wear Red or Decorate in Red day has become a vital fundraiser for the house, where all funds raised stay in the Central West to support rural and regional families.
He thanked the Bathurst High community for its ongoing support of the initiative, along with the Bathurst business community.
The Swing Factor Black Tie Ball will be held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) on October 21, with Bathurst High's Redtember raffle to be drawn on the night.
Businesses, schools and communities groups are invited to host their own Redtember event to help raise money for Ronald McDonald House Central West.
Fill out the online form to register.
