Western Advocate
Court

Arthur Dennis was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court for having a knife in public and driving with an illicit drug present in blood

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man tells police to not 'ask dumb questions' when found with large knife

A MAN who told police he was carrying a knife for "protection" while riding a pushbike around town has been sentenced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.