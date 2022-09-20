Man tells police to not 'ask dumb questions' when found with large knife

A MAN who told police he was carrying a knife for "protection" while riding a pushbike around town has been sentenced.
Arthur Dennis was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 7 for having a knife in public and driving with an illicit drug present in blood.
According to court documents, police saw Dennis riding a pushbike without a helmet across the Great Western Highway and Havannah Street intersection on a red light about 9pm on July 19 this year.
After stopping Dennis, police asked the 26-year-old a number of questions in relation to where he was going and what he was doing.
The court heard that police became suspicious of Dennis, who was behaving aggressively, and searched him.
The Havannah Street, Bathurst, resident was found with a large folding knife, which was seized by police.
"Why the [expletive] are you always searching me?," Dennis asked when questioned by police about the knife.
"What you think I got it for - protection. Don't ask dumb questions."
On a separate occasion, police were patrolling Brilliant Street in Bathurst about 10pm on June 9 this year when they saw a black Holden Viva being driven by Dennis in a westerly direction.
The court heard that police stopped Dennis - whose rear offside brake light was not working - near the intersection of William and Brilliant Streets.
Dennis was subjected to an oral fluid drug test which came back positive to methamphetamine and cannabis.
Police searched the vehicle, Dennis and his three passengers, and found several empty small clear resealable bags.
Dennis was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he produced a second positive oral fluid sample to the drugs.
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found both charges proven and convicted Dennis.
He was fined a total of $1,600 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
