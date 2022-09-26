'You don't love me': Woman fronts court after domestic dispute

A WOMAN with "significant mental health issues" who failed to follow court orders has been sentenced.
Nardi Marie Daphne Jane Sullivan of Lawson Crescent, Orange pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 7 to contravening a domestic Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) and intimidation.
Court documents reveal Sullivan and the victim were arguing and causing a general disruption at a Piper Street unit in Bathurst about 11pm on August 26 this year.
Sullivan continued to yell and throw items around the unit, including kitchenware and clothes, after being asked to leave by the victim.
The court heard that the 23-year-old yelled "I hate you, you don't love me" at the victim.
The victim phoned 000. Sullivan could be heard in the background of the call.
Shortly after the call was made, police attended and got a statement from the victim who said they believed Sullivan was allegedly under the influence of the drug 'ice'.
At 11.50pm on the same night, police saw Sullivan walking along a footpath on the Rocket Street and Bentinck Street intersection holding a large stick.
Police stopped and spoke with Sullivan in relation to the AVO.
"I'm tired, I need sleep. I'm crook from the alcohol, I was drinking last night ...," she told police.
Sullivan was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where she told an Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) representative that she hadn't taken her medication for schizophrenia - a mental disorder she was diagnosed with in 2017.
Sullivan was in breach of her domestic AVO by intimidating the victim and being in their presence within 12 hours of consuming alcohol or illegal drugs.
During sentencing, Sullivan's ALS solicitor, Ms Duncan explained to the court that her client has been couch surfing since 2015 and is a participant in the Mirganha Program (Build Strong Women) that is run by the Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council.
Sullivan is also on the waitlist for The Glen Rehabilitation Centre.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted Sullivan and placed her on a community correction order for 12 months with the condition that she maintains contact with the Mirganha Program.
She was also fined $250.
