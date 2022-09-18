Western Advocate

Bathurst Council receives a $65,000 grant for disadvantaged youth

By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 18 2022 - 6:22am, first published 1:00am
Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, Bathurst Council's Aboriginal community development officer Hailee Taylor and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin, with Kelso Public Students Kaileah Lucas and Jakayla Lee promoting the Marang Connections program.

MARANG is a Wiradyuri word meaning well or good, and this is exactly what the new Marang Connections program is set to provide for young people - a sense of wellness and goodness.

