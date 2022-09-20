Western Advocate
Court

Jack Wayne Williams was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court of three counts of driving with an illicit drug present in blood

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 20 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:30am
Man caught driving with drugs in his system three times in two weeks

A MAN caught three times in the span of two weeks driving with methamphetamine in his system has been sentenced.

