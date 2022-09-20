Man caught driving with drugs in his system three times in two weeks

A MAN caught three times in the span of two weeks driving with methamphetamine in his system has been sentenced.
Jack Wayne Williams, of Westbourne Drive, Llararth was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 7 for three counts of driving with an illicit drug present in blood.
According to court documents, police were travelling on Durham Street in Bathurst about 8.30pm on April 22 this year when they saw a silver Ford Falcon ahead.
Police believed that the driver - Williams - began to swerve between lanes once he saw police, who noticed the driver's side mirror was damaged and not functional.
Once pulled over by police, the 22-year-old was subjected to a random oral drug test which returned a positive result to methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he submitted a secondary positive oral fluid sample to the drug.
On a separate occasion, a grey Mazda sedan being driven by Williams was stopped on Hope Street in Bathurst by police about 4pm on June 3 this year.
Williams was subjected to an oral fluid test which returned a positive result to methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, Williams submitted a secondary positive result to the drug and was therefore issued with a notice of 24 hour prohibition from driving.
On a separate occasion, Williams was stopped in a silver Ford Falcon by police at 3.45pm on June 6 this year on Durham Street for random breath testing.
Williams returned a positive oral fluid test to methamphetamine and was then arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he returned a second positive sample to the drug.
When asked by police about his drug use, Williams said "I had a bong a few days ago at home".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charges proved and convicted Williams.
He was fined a total of $1,800 and disqualified from driving for 13 months.
