Woman who was caught driving twice in four days with drugs in her system convicted

A WOMAN who was caught behind the wheel of a car twice in four days with drugs in her system has been sentenced.
Kasey Lee Cosier of Stack Street, Windradyne was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 7 for two counts of driving with an illicit drug present in blood.
Police were travelling along Suttor Street in West Bathurst when they saw a silver Holden Commodore being driven by Cosier about 1pm on March 21 this year, court documents reveal.
Police activated their warning devices and pulled the vehicle over at the Booth and Suttor Street intersection.
The court heard that police approached the vehicle and spoke to the driver - Cosier - who had three passengers.
The 31-year-old was subjected to a random drug test which came back positive for methamphetamine and cannabis.
Cosier was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where she provided a secondary positive result to the drugs.
She was issued with a notice of prohibition from driving for 24 hours.
On a separate occasion, Cosier was stopped by police for mobile testing when driving a silver Holden Commodore sedan on Suttor Street about 2.20pm on March 17 this year.
She was subjected to an oral fluid drug test which produced a positive result for methamphetamine. She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
The court heard that Williams gave a secondary positive sample to the drugs while in custody.
When asked by police in regards to her drug use, Cosier said "I had two cones yesterday".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charges proven and fined Cosier - who was convicted - a total of $1,400.
She was also disqualified from driving for 21 months.
