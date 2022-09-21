Western Advocate
Kasey Lee Cosier was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court for two counts of driving with an illicit drug present in blood

Updated September 21 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:00am
Woman who was caught driving twice in four days with drugs in her system convicted

A WOMAN who was caught behind the wheel of a car twice in four days with drugs in her system has been sentenced.

