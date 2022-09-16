A safe haven for the state's precious artworks and archives has opened in Bathurst, set to safeguard important pieces of history for future generations to appreciate.
The one-of-a-kind, $4.6 million Central Tablelands Collection Facility officially opened on Friday, September 16, with Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor deeming it a significant day for the entire region.
"This facility will change the way we manage collection items," Cr Taylor said.
"Providing long-term storage, preservation and documentation of objects, great cultural heritage value to our community, and will safeguard the history for future generations."
The 2,250-square-metre building will house a range of collections, from council records, to historical artefacts and everything in between.
The facility will also be used by councils around the Central Tablelands region, preserving artefacts from Bathurst and beyond.
As the months turn into years and the years turn into decades, more and more items are created which means more storage is needed.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The facility is great for Bathurst and provides a clean, secure, pest free and climate controlled environment for collections to be stored in now and into the future.
"The completion of the facility not only adds to council's existing high class suite of museums and its art galleries, but places our city as a leader in regional NSW," Cr Taylor said.
Minister for the arts Ben Franklin was honoured to join the grand opening, and said the facility will be an important site for artistic and cultural conservation and learning for regional NSW.
"I'm in Sydney a lot and one of the things that I keep getting told by art gallery after art gallery, museum after museum, collection after collection, is that they don't have enough space to store their works," Mr Franklin said.
"We're making sure today that that's not the case for this community and the community beyond."
The facility is expected to eventually store over 16,000 objects for study, curation, digitisation and exhibition.
It will also give residents of NSW the opportunity to access and appreciate the collections in storage, which is very important to the preservation of art and culture.
"It's actually back of house facilities like this that keep the engine room of arts and culture in this state running," Mr Franklin said.
Bathurst's mayor thanked the NSW Government for it's generous contribution and commended everyone involved for their hard work in making the facility a reality.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.