Olivia Johnston is the leading AFL Central West women's goal kicker for season 2022

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 16 2022 - 9:50am, first published 9:30am
Bathurst Giants full forward Olivia Johnston finished the season as the leading goal kicker in the AFL Central West women's competition. Picture by Chris Seabrook

LEAPING over her Dubbo rival to take a specky and then booting the first goal of the AFL Central West women's grand final - it is a moment Olivia Johnston won't soon forgot.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

