LEAPING over her Dubbo rival to take a specky and then booting the first goal of the AFL Central West women's grand final - it is a moment Olivia Johnston won't soon forgot.
That goal and the two others the Bathurst Giants full forward kicked in the victorious grand final took her season tally to 44.
But it was the 41 she kicked prior to that which saw Johnston recognised as the leading women's goal kicker during Friday night's AFL Central West presentation.
Johnston finished well clear of runner-up, fellow Bathurst Giant Elise Gullifer who kicked 23.
"It's crazy, I did not go into the season thinking that would be the outcome," Johnston said.
"I was lucky to hold onto it, I know it was definitely quite close between a couple of us towards the end of the season.
"Obviously I couldn't have done it without the girls, they were the ones giving it to me. Hats off to them, their kicks were really accurate."
Johnston was held goalless just once this season, with her best haul seven majors in the round six win over the Orange Tigers.
While her height - Johnston stands just under six foot - was a factor in her success this season, it wasn't the only thing that led to her winning the league award.
As she indicated her fellow Giants trained hard on providing her good deliveries, while small forwards Gullifer and Hailee Taylor combined well with her inside 50.
"We had the best time all playing together, we've played that combination, Elise, Hailee and I for three years now so we know where each other is going to be, we know our strengths and weaknesses, so it is quite smooth when we all play together," she said.
"It was honestly just a dream, we actually did nickname ourselves the dynamic trio.
"We did a lot of work at training on delivering it in to me, kicking a high kick so I could just leap up and grab it. A lot of our training was practicing contested marks, and taking speckies as well."
It was a specky which ranks as Johnston's favourite goal of the season. It came in the second quarter of the grand final against Dubbo at which time neither side had opened their account.
"I think any goal in a grand final is more special than any others," she said.
"We'd been practicing speckies at training and I did happen to get one which was awarded with a mark and I then kicked the goal.
"I could see my player was going up to take the ball, so I just used her back for a bit of leverage and got up a bit higher and caught it, which was really good.
"It was really good hearing the crowd cheering, they were really excited, it was the first goal of the game. It was definitely a standout for me.
"We did have a bet with Mick that whoever took a specky would get a reward, it doesn't happen often in the women's game, so I was really determined to get one."
As well as Johnston being acknowledged for her efforts inside 50 at Friday's league presentation, Bathurst Bushranger Nathan Smith was too.
He finished as the men's tier one leading goalkicker award with an impressive 58 for the regular season, finishing well clear of runner-up Isaac Heath (46).
Smith's highlights included a bag of eight majors against the Giants in round two and he was also amongst the Bushrangers' to hit the target in their grand final win over the same side.
Smith's Bushrangers went undefeated for the season and while Johnston and her team-mates could not quite match that record, they were equally as delighted to be declared premiers.
"The grand final was great, it was really, really fun, we just had the best time. Everyone played an outstanding game. It was the icing on the cake for the whole season," Johnston said.
"The score did not reflect the game, Dubbo came out strong, but it was nice to keep them goalless seeing as all the other teams in the comp were cheering for Dubbo.
"The first quarter was a bit nerve-racking because it didn't actually make it inside our forward, so we forwards were very nervous. It was nice that we lifted in the second quarter."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.