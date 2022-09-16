Lithgow man charged with additional assault matters

POLICE have laid additional charges as part of investigations into the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a woman in Sydney's west last month.
Earlier this year, police received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad were notified and took carriage of the investigation under Strike Force Reka.
Officers were told that the 33-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and then sexually assaulted by the man during the evening of Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at a home at Dean Park.
The woman sought medical treatment at Blacktown Hospital the next day, where she underwent a SAIK (Sexual Assault Investigation Kit) and contacted an associate for help.
As part of ongoing investigations, strike force detectives arrested and charged a 49-year-old Lithgow man in June 2022, who remains before the courts.
Further investigations by strike force detectives revealed the man allegedly sexually assaulted another woman, who was then aged 38, at a home in Wallerawang in April 2011.
The man appeared at Penrith Local Court today (Friday, September 16, 2022), where he was charged with an additional three counts of assault with act of indecency relating to the second woman.
The Lithgow man remains on conditional bail and will next appear at the same court on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Investigations under Strike Force Reka continue.
