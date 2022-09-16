Six people are injured in a horror crash on the Goolma Road.
NSW Ambulance has been called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Goolma Road and Gorries Lane, in Goolma.
The accident occurred at around 4pm on Friday, September 16.
Goolma Rd was closed in both directions due to the crash. Motorists are urged to travel between Wellington and Gulgong. Drivers can use the Mitchell Highway, Golden Highway and Castlereagh Highway via Dubbo and Dunedoo. Allow around an extra 2 hours for this diversion.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson says at this stage the extent of the injuries for all six victims is unknown.
