THE Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer is getting twice the amount of support from Ray White Emms Mooney this year.
In addition to having one of its real estate agents participating as one of the seven stars, the agency will be providing its auctioneering services at the event on Saturday, September 17.
Last year Ray White Emms Mooney's Harry Larnach used his charm, persuasion and humour to raise over $11,000 in the auction, setting a new record for the event.
It is hoped the same can occur this year, with the agency's social and public relations coordinator, Sophie Murphy, saying it was great to support the Cancer Council fundraiser again.
"Our network is thrilled to support Stars of Bathurst once again this year, it is always a fantastic night," she said.
"Cancer Council are a phenomenal organisation, that we whole heartly support and we are honoured to be apart of this fundraising event."
Ray White Emms Mooney's Andrew Crauford has already raised $6000 for the Cancer Council and will lace up his dancing shoes on Saturday night in a final act of support for this year's fundraiser.
He will be dancing for his mum, who just this week lost her 13-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was going through treatment when he signed up for the event, so he knows firsthand the exceptional support the Cancer Council gives to patients and their families.
Also dancing on Saturday will be Mac and Reuben Spargo (Prime 7 Central West), Mark Dwyer (LJ Hooker Bathurst), Louisa Kelly, Janelle Kemp (Skillset Senior College), Becky House (Kenny Spring Solicitors) and '50 Shades of Joy', comprising of Daffodil Cottage staff and volunteers Fay King, Dianne Hellyer, Jenny Moore, Gwyneth Kelly, Mooreen Macleay, Elizabeth Magee and Bec McLeod.
Cancer Council community relations coordinator Katherine Bodiczky said that Stars of Bathurst offers a unique platform for well-known locals to do something fun for a great cause.
"The stars are already out in the community fundraising and receiving amazing support. The support this year has been amazing, with a sold-out event, and over $57,000 already raised," she said.
A a record $103,811 was raised through Stars of Bathurst in 2021, with the money used to support the Cancer Council's lifesaving cancer research, prevention, advocacy and local support programs.
People can still donate to this year's event through the Cancer Council website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.