A SAFE haven for the state's precious artworks and archives has opened in Bathurst, set to safeguard important pieces of history for future generations to appreciate.
The one-of-a-kind, $4.6 million Central Tablelands Collection Facility officially opened on Friday, September 16, attracting people from across NSW and interstate.
The facility will be used by Bathurst and surrounding councils to store pieces of art, memorabilia and important archives.
A Western Advocate representative attended the opening to capture some of the smiling faces enjoying the event.
