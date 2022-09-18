Western Advocate
Edgell Jog 2022 a successful event with hundreds of people registering

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 18 2022 - 4:11am, first published 2:00am
Edgell Jog 2022

It may have been a cold morning in Bathurst, but that didn't stop nearly 600 people making their way to the centre of town to participate in the 2022 Edgell Jog.

