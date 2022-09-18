It may have been a cold morning in Bathurst, but that didn't stop nearly 600 people making their way to the centre of town to participate in the 2022 Edgell Jog.
After missing two years due to COVID, everyone was excited to see the event up and running again, with 579 people registering.
The last time Maree Wilsmore participated with her daughter Amry and two granddaughters Maya and Lexi, Lexi was still in a pram.
This year there were no prams involved, just three generations enjoying the community event and being outside.
"Maya is going to walk with her mum the whole way and Lexi and I will walk as far as we can," Ms Wilsmore said.
"We're not sure we'll get up the Esrom Street hill but we'll give it a go. We'll have a marker and each year we'll go a little bit further and a little bit further."
The Edgell Jog has been an annual event the family has always participated in, and the ladies said it was lovely to now share the experience with the next generation.
While some run competitively in the Edgell Jog, the event is ultimately about bringing the community together and enjoying being outdoors.
Casey Williams and Shelly Chaplin love going for walks and being outside, so the pair decided to give this year's jog a crack.
As Shelly lives with a disability, Ms Williams said it shows that the Edgell Jog is open to everybody.
"It doesn't matter if you have a disability or not, you can do whatever you want. Nothing's impossible," she said.
After a quick warm up led by Cityfit instructors, Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor addressed the participants and welcomed everyone to the jog.
Cr Taylor said it's fabulous to see such a great turnout following COVID and see things returning to normality.
"It's great for the community, great for the locals to get out and run, and the kids love it. It's just a fun run," he said.
"Full credit to the volunteers, they've put their hand up year in year out to put this on and it's great to see they're all back on deck now."
Edgell Jog committee treasurer Ray Stapley was very pleased to see the event return to Bathurst, especially with around 100 late entries received on the day.
Mr Stapley thanked everyone for their support, including all of the volunteers who helped make the day such a success.
"It's been pretty good, we didn't know what to expect. Next year will be bigger and better I think," he said.
"We've got a good committee who are keen and that's important. It's a big job and we need lots of people but we're really pleased."
The 7.5-kilometre route starts and finishes in Russell Street, outside of the Bathurst Court House, and saw some very quick times run.
Out of the Bathurst representatives, Miller Rivett was the first male to cross the line, clocking the run in 25:59 minutes.
With Kellie Gibsone the first Bathurst female to finish the course, stopping the clock at 32:41 minutes.
The day was a great success and organisers are looking forward to next year.
