Paige Campbell claims third Edgell Jog victory following close battle with Katie Porra and Ella Higgins

Alexander Grant
Alexander Grant
Updated September 18 2022 - 2:28am, first published 1:45am
PAIGE Campbell has added a third Edgell Jog title to her name after beating home Katie Porra and Ella Higgins in an exciting three-way tussle for the women's overall victory.

