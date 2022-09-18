PAIGE Campbell has added a third Edgell Jog title to her name after beating home Katie Porra and Ella Higgins in an exciting three-way tussle for the women's overall victory.
The 2016 and 2018 champion from Canberra always had the edge over Porra and Higgins throughout the run but was never able to switch off for a second against the pair of challengers.
Campbell was the fifth person to cross the line overall, finishing just four seconds off first Bathurst runner home, Miller Rivett.
The 2019 defending champion Lauren Reid was the fourth woman across the line in 27:54.
Campbell said she didn't come to Bathurst this year with any major time goals in mind.
"I was just hoping to have a good run and a good hit out," she said.
"I always enjoy coming to Bathurst because it's a nice community feel. I've won this a few times now and knew what to expect. I know you have to go out a little more conservatively than normal because of the big hill here."
Campbell was off the pace from her course record time of 25.11 from 2018 but said she didn't expect to be near that time for her latest trip to town.
"I'm probably not quite as fit this year but I did still feel pretty strong out there so I'm happy with it," she said.
"I didn't really look at my watch out there - I tend not to when I'm racing - but I was running along with some of the guys and a few girls, which was good."
For Porra, it was her first time taking on the Edgell Jog.
Porra handled the test of Esrom Street well and tried to use to the downhill section on Lambert Street to keep in close contact with Campbell.
While she wasn't quite able to bring back the leader Porra was still pleased by her runner-up effort in her first look at the 7.5 kilometre course.
"I'm happy with that. It was a really good run for me," she said.
"This is my first time doing this course. I really loved it out there. There's some good hills in it but also some great downhills.
"All I was thinking was about getting to the top of the hill knowing that I could get down the other side. I knew that I could go quick downhill, get my breath back and try to catch up."
Kellie Gibson (32:41) rounded out the top five and was the first Bathurst woman home.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.