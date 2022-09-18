Who was out and about at this year's Edgell Jog?

BRISK weather conditions did nothing to deter an almost 600-strong field for the Edgell Jog on Sunday morning, with everyone from walkers to professional runners competing.
Organisers were happy with the turnout, given it's been two years since the event has been able to be held, having been postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19.
Everyone had a great day, with organisers already looking ahead to next year's event.
