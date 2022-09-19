Western Advocate

NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns speaks at a successful Light on the Hill

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 19 2022 - 2:04am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Minns with wife Anna and sons Joe, George and Nick at the Light On The Hill event. Picture by Amy Rees

The annual Light on the Hill event was held on Saturday night for the first time since COVID led to multiple cancellations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.