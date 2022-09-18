Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Bulldogs Verdelho win Bathurst Netball Association A grade grand final 50-44 over Collegians Mystified

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 18 2022 - 11:07am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BULLDOGS Verdelho have ended Collegians Mystified's reign in the Bathurst Netball Association A grade competition by taking out Saturday's grand final 50-44.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.