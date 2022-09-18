THEY'RE the sisters in blue who always have a big smile, but on Saturday afternoon Stacey and Nikki Tomlinson were grinning alongside a group of players they call family.
It was the Souths side which plays in the Bathurst Women's Hockey first grade competition and the smiles were because they'd just been crowned premiers.
In a tense clash against St Pat's at Bob Roach Field, the sisters had their share of work to do both in attack and defence.
The game was locked at 1-all from the ninth minute until the end of regulation time, meaning the decider went into golden goal extra-time.
That's when Souths lifted and Sam Brown came up with the match winner in the 72nd minute.
Stacey Tomlinson attributed the success in part to the strong bonds within Souths' playing group.
"It was very stressful but very exciting, the girls just lifted," she said.
"We talk about how we're a family and we play for each other and that's what got it done out there, we were playing for each other.
"I've been nervous all day. But I had faith in the girls."
The Tomlinsons were one of two sets of sisters in action for Souths, Kirsten and Charlize Fitzpatrick the other.
But Stacey, 30, and Nikki, 32, were amongst the older players in the squad. They have won a grand final together in two blues colours before, but it was a long time ago.
"We're some of the old heads in the team now, I teach some of the girls, but it's still a good a feeling," Stacey laughed.
"We've won one grand final together before, but that's when we first started playing for Souths years ago. It's been awhile between them.
"So to actually win one, get the gold, is a great feeling."
Souths had not beaten St Pat's prior to Saturday's decider, the closest they'd come to their fierce rival being a 2-all draw.
The Saints won their other clashes to the tune of 5-2, 2-1 and 2-0 with another scheduled meeting having been washed-out.
While the Saints won the major semi-final to be the first into the decider, Souths had to survive a minor semi-final against Waratahs and preliminary final against Kelso.
But Stacey felt that tough run - as well as the training sessions along the way - made the difference.
"I think it made us hungrier because we were underdogs, every game we played was a bonus, and to end up with the goods made it even sweeter," she said.
"At training we are all about making the ball do the work and that's what happened in the end there. The ball got passed down and Sam finished it off beautifully."
