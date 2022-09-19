Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kellie Gibson first Bathurst woman home in 2022 Edgell Jog

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 19 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KELLIE Gibson had several reasons to smile after her 2022 Edgell Jog performance on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.