Kellie Gibson first Bathurst woman home in 2022 Edgell Jog

KELLIE Gibson had several reasons to smile after her 2022 Edgell Jog performance on Sunday.
Not only was Gibson the first Bathurst woman home in the 7.5 kilometre jog but husband Wes and sons Charley and Beau came home with the family prize.
Kellie completed the course in a time of 32 minutes and 41 seconds to be the fifth woman overall across the line, with eldest son Charley (32:53) directly behind her to finish third in the boys 13-14 years category.
Wes ran a time of 31:54 to be the men's 40-49 years victor, winning a great battle for that division by just three seconds over Craig Eves.
Beau Gibson was behind not long after the rest of the family in a time of 35:52, giving him the runner-up prize for the boys 11-12 years division.
It was Kellie Gibson's first time winning the Bathurst runner award.
"It was a bit of a surprise," she said.
"I was a little bit off my PB [of 32:09]. I was hoping to get that, but the conditions were a bit tough and it was windy out there.
"I usually just try and run within myself and just basically stay in my own lane, worrying about myself and how I'm feeling because you obviously want to stay strong throughout the race."
Despite not quite reaching that goal in Sunday's race Gibson has had plenty to be pleased about across 2022.
"I won the Volcanic Mountain Run in Orange and then won the 10km in Mudgee a few weeks ago. I've been on a good run lately," she said.
Winning the fastest family prize was also a wonderful moment for Gibson.
"Being able to do this as a family is the best part of the day," she said.
"It's something that we're all passionate about and it's something that we can do together. It's really nice to see my boys enjoy something that Wes and I enjoy so much."
