MILLER Rivett and Max Martinez are no longer the future of Bathurst running - they are the kings of the present.
The pair of under 18s stars now stand tall as two of the premier runners in the city after they were the first two Bathurst competitors home in Sunday's 2022 Edgell Jog.
Rivett finished second overall in the race with a time of 25 minutes and 39 seconds, seeing him finish 23 seconds off winner Mitch Williamson.
First woman home, Paige Campbell, was just four seconds behind Rivett while Martinez was the next across the line in a time of 26:31.
Those results also gave Rivett and Martinez victories in the boys 15-16 years and men's 17-29 years categories respectively.
The pair were always going to produce massive personal bests in the race, since it hadn't been held for three years, but the question was how great those performances would be.
Their efforts certainly bode well for a great summer and 2023 to come.
Rivett said he was pleased to make a strong return to the jog after the race's absence.
"I'm really happy with that. To come away with a podium finish is beyond what I expected," he said.
"I kind of ran my own race though I ended up running behind Paige Campbell for much of the race. I followed her and ended up being pretty happy with my splits in the end."
Rivett said that he wasn't quite feeling as good as he hoped he would be at the top of the Esrom Street climb but he was pleased with the way the race ultimately played out.
"I was dead," he laughed.
"My legs were super heavy and it felt way harder than what it was going down the hill.
"It's great to have a run like that after coming back from injury. I'd done my hip, and I've had about 12 weeks building back up from that. This was a good hit out.
"I've now got All Schools coming up next Saturday and Monday."
Martinez was also using Sunday's jog as part of his return from injury.
With that in mind, he was pleased come home fourth overall.
"I'm pretty happy with that. I just wanted to see how I'd go, coming into this off a hip flexor injury which I've had for the last couple of months," he said.
"I was feeling pretty good coming into this but I hadn't done any training or hill sessions, so I definitely felt it on Esrom Street.
"I was looking at my own watch through most of the race and using some of the other runners as a target to chase down.
"I've got the Mount Panorama Punish lined up and I'll wait and see if anything else in the calendar comes up."
Matt Ferguson was the third Bathurst runner to finish the race, just three seconds behind Martinez, giving him the runner-up finish in the men's 30-39 years category behind Williamson.
One of Bathurst's other top runners, Brandon Martin, missed the race due to injury, and between him, Rivett and Martinez there lies plenty of hope that a local runner can one day take out the Edgell Jog overall victory.
Rivett and Martinez were acutally the fourth and sixth people to cross the finish line in the race but the first two finishers, Charlie Doherty and Jamie Baker, were disqualified for not running the correct course.
